Magazine giant Bauer Media has axed eight of its titles – Harper’s BAZAAR Australia, ELLE Australia, InStyle, Men’s Health Australia, Women’s Health Australia, Good Health, NW and OK! Australia.

Production of the magazines was suspended in May, with the company announcing the complete axing of the titles earlier today.

The pandemic recession has taken a toll on the publishing industry, with travel restrictions impacting the production of various magazines, as well as declining advertising revenue.

It was reported that the Australian media advertising market declined by $300 million in April, nearly 40 per cent less on the previous month.

Bauer Media’s local CEO Brendan Hill targeted the “swift, widespread and ongoing impact of the pandemic” on the decline of the magazines.

“We, like many other media companies, have deeply felt the impact of COVID-19,” he added.

“The reinstatement of these titles and teams was always dependent on the advertising market bouncing back and the return of domestic and international travel.

“Despite promising signs from advertisers in recent weeks, this has not outweighed the medium term outlook for these titles.

“Additionally, with a second lock-down in Victoria and minimal travel, it is not feasible to sufficiently distribute NW and OK! without transit channels.

“The real and significant loss is that of our exceptionally talented and loyal colleagues as part of these closures,” he explained.

“We have been optimistic about bringing our team back, however the market has only seen further decline since stand downs were implemented in May.

“We wanted to give direction and clarity to our staff as early as possible, rather than create further uncertainty with irregular publishing schedules.

“This is a devastating blow to those who are directly affected, the entire Bauer team and the industry as a whole.”

Bauer Media still continues to produce The Australian Women’s Weekly, Woman’s Day, New Idea, Who, Take5, Marie Claire, and House and Garden. They also own TV Week, Girlfriend, Belle, Gourmet Traveller and That’s Life.