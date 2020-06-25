Oh this is going to be so good!

‘The Magic School Bus’ live-action film has officially cast it’s Ms. Frizzle!

The energetic teacher will be played by none other than The Hunger Games star Elizabeth Banks according to a release from Scholastic Entertainment and Universal Pictures.

“We are delighted to bring to life the iconic Ms. Frizzle and her zest for knowledge and adventure in a fresh new way that inspires the next generation of kids to explore science and supports the dedicated teachers who help make science real and accessible for young learners every day,” said Scholastic president Lole Lucchese.

The movie is set to be based around a magical field trip from Joanna Cole’s book series of the same name, which means that this Ms. Frizzle will be similar to that voiced by Lily Tomlin in the animated PBS series.

It will follow Ms. Frizzle and her class as they set out on field trips in a yellow school bus that can magically transform into a plane, submarine, spaceship and other forms of transport to take the class to incredible locations.

We’re so ready to go on an adventure when ‘The Magic School Bus’ film is released! And the iconic theme song is definitely going to be stuck in our heads until then.