An elderly man has been hospitalised after he crashed his vehicle into McDonald’s Clayton South on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called out to the scene at 1pm, where the 89-year-old driver of an Isuzu ute had reportedly first collided with a car on Westall Road, before crashing into another at the drive thru outside the Springvale restaurant.

The man was assessed at the scene before being taken to The Alfred Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other drivers were not injured.