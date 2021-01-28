Two adjoining factories in Mordialloc in Melbourne’s south-east have gone up in flames on Thursday afternoon.

There are reportedly no injuries and firefighters are currently on the scene.

It is being reported that thick, black smoke is blanketing the area.

Though there is currently no threat to the community, VicEmergency has put eight suburbs on alert, asking the public to keep the area clear and to seek medical advice if required due to smoke.

The suburbs on alert are Braeside, Cheltenham, Dingley Village, Heatherton, Mentone, Moorabbin Airport, Mordialloc and Parkdale.

Lower Dandenong Road is currently closed between Boundary Road and Warren Road. Drivers can use Centre Dandenong Road instead and it is recommended that windows stay up.

Lower Dandenong Road is closed between Boundary Rd and Warren Rd, due to a warehouse fire near Moorabbin Airport. Use Centre Dandenong Road instead. Avoid the area. With a lot of smoke around, keep your windows up and air conditioner on recirculate. #victraffic pic.twitter.com/P0eWH327tf — VicTraffic (@VicTraffic) January 28, 2021

