Television legend Bert Newton will be laid to rest at a state funeral in Melbourne this morning.

Eddie McGuire has revealed that he is “deeply honoured” to read the eulogy on the emotional day.

“It comes to me as a kid who used to beg mum and dad to stay up late to watch Bert’s Wheel (on the 1970s variety program The Don Lane Show),” he told the Herald Sun.

“I’m deeply honoured that Patti asked me to speak on her behalf, and that Bert was keen for me to do it.

He added, “I hope in the short time frame I’ve been allowed by the office of protocol, I do it justice for Bert’s family and friends.”

Bert will be farewelled at Melbourne’s St Patrick’s Cathedral today.

The publication reports that his children, Lauren and Matthew, have written messages which will be read at the service. Rhonda Burchmore will also reportedly read a passage from the Bible as part of the service.

The proceedings will begin at 10am and will be attended by 500 fully vaccinated family, friends and colleagues.

Viewers across the country will be able to tune into live coverage of the service on Channel 9 and Channel 10.