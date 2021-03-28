Living in Victoria over the past few days has become a game of Where Will Ed Sheeran Pop Up Next?

The singer-songwriter flew into Melbourne last week to honour his mate Michael Gudinski, but appears to be making the most of his time in Australia.

Sheeran has been showing up randomly to Victorian tourist hotspots since Michael Gudinski’s memorial last Wednesday.

Most recently, Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn were spotted with their baby daughter Lyra on a stroll through Sorrento on the Mornington Peninsula.

The singer was seen stopping along the way to take photos and chat with fans.

His family’s trip to Sorrento followed his visit to Marvel Stadium on Saturday night to watch St Kilda in their loss to Melbourne.