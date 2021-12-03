To celebrate the premiere of the final season of Money Heist (La Casa De Papel) TONIGHT, Ed Sheeran has performed a skit auditioning to play a character in the gang called “Glasgow”… or as Sheeran suggested, “Ipswich”.

Sheeran uses the audition to demonstrate how he can amend his hit singles including Bad Habits and Thinking Out Loud to suit the show’s theme of robbing banks (though we’d love to see him perform a rendition of Bella Ciao)… and performs an uncanny imitation of The Professor planning a heist of Buckingham Palace.

Join the revolution when the final season of Money Heist premieres tonight at 7pm tonight on Netflix!

Check out Ed “Ipswich” Sheeran’s audition here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel)

