It’s finally happening!

Aussie’s have been SCREAMING about the pool of talent in our drag community for years, we made Priscilla Queen of The Desert for god’s sake!

But it’s happening, we’re finally going to get a Ru Paul’s Drag Race Australia and maybe Ru Paul will be on the judging panel?

This may come as a surprise to some seeing as he didn’t judge on either Thailand or Canada’s show but in case you didn’t know, Ru Paul’s husband is as Aussie as they come so perhaps he has a soft spot for our nation.

In a Daily Mail exclusive, the show is beginning filming on the 29th of January and set to hit STAN closer to the end of the year as a STAN Original.

For obvious *cough* COVID-19 *cough* reasons, they will be filming in New Zealand and in doing so opened auditions up to Kiwi queens too.

According to the publication’s source, everything is set, the cogs are in motion, the cast has been cast, “It’s 100 per cent going ahead. Queens have been cast and they’ve signed NDAs [non-disclosure agreements] to keep it hush-hush.”

Courtney Act has reportedly flown home and it’s a bit too coincidental to not be suspicious… however Act and Ru Paul have had a very public falling out in the past so the likelihood of her hosting the show could be smalls.

Apparently comedian Joel Creasey is also rumoured to be on the judging panel which will be DELIGHTFUL.

Here are some of the drag queens that have been rumoured to be cast;

Vanity Faire – Sydney

Felicia Foxx – Sydney

Coco Jumbo – Sydney

Et Cetera Et Cetera – Sydney

Scarlett Fever – Brisbane

Sellma Soul – Brisbane

Jojo Zaho – Newcastle

Karen from Finance – Melbourne

Art Simon – Melbourne

