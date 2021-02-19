The Australian Open has certainly been a feast for the eyes this year and some of matches have sent shockwaves across the country.

One of the latest big wins that has people talking was from Naomi Osaka who managed to beat her fellow American and childhood hero Serena Williams, earning a spot in the Women’s Singles Final in the process.

Jase is pretty stoked by her success story and wanted to share how proud he was on the radio… if only he had a better way to deliver the message…

We understand Jase, we love Naomi too!

