It’s finally here: Donald Trump’s last day.

And he used it to pardon the likes of Lil’ Wayne, Kodak Black and Steve Bannon for low-level offences.

So, Will and Woody asked people to call them and asked to be pardoned:

Things didn’t go quite as planned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But at least Woods got to play his “Pardon Party” song.

Catch Will & Woody on the drive home from 4 to 6pm weekdays, or catchup on their show below: