New York health authorities are warning the world of unusual and potentially serious inflammatory problems in children that could be caused by COVID-19.

So far, there have been 15 hospitalisations across the city.

The children, who are aged between 2 and 15, have experienced persistent fever and elevated inflammatory markers, similar to a syndrome known as Kawasaki disease. More than half had a rash, abdominal pain, vomiting or diarrhoea. Fewer than half had respiratory symptoms.

All the patients, detailed in a medical bulletin, seen by the Age, this week, were admitted to intensive care and required cardiac or respiratory support. No children have died.

Britains health authority also issued an alert last month warning of an “apparent rise in the number of children of all ages presenting with a multi-system inflammatory state requiring intensive care across London and also in other regions”.

Four of the children in New York tested positive for Coronavirus, 11 did not.