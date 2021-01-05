Page Six is reporting that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West could actually be OVER?

With multiple sources revealing to the publication that ‘divorce is imminent’ and that Kim has hired a celebrity divorce attorney, Laura Wasser.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” a super secret source has revealed to Page Six, “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.”

2020 was a rocky year for the duo and while Kanye has been living separately in his ranch in Wyoming, Kim hasn’t been seen wearing her ring…

How much of Kanye’s mental health is playing into this separation is not know but a source revealed…

“Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done…Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot.”

“She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s–t, and she’s just had enough of it.”

I mean, they’re not wrong!!

Kim was just on Letterman’s new talk show and her episode was nothing short of intelligent, graceful and just downright impressive.

A different source has revealed how Kanye is feeling on the matter, stating “[He] is completely over the entire family … He wants nothing to do with them,” and apparently was uncomfortable with their ‘over-the-top’ reality star lives.

I mean… that’s who she was when he married her so I don’t know what to say about that.

During one of Kanye’s huge Twitter rants of 2020, he had written, “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf…”

Perhaps he was speaking from a place of truth!