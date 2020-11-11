It’s no secret that 2020 has been a difficult year for everyone. But for some in particular, it’s been super tough.

As many as 1 in 12 Australians are expected to be unemployed by Christmas. And, the number of people who are asking for assistance from a charity is set to significantly increase, as those living in difficult times seek support for the basic costs of living.

This is why IGA has partnered with Vinnies, to help locals in need.

The basic costs of living will be impossible to meet for close to a million Australians, who will fall, or have fallen into poverty as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and the resulting recession.

If you are in a position to help, there’s never been a greater time. Your support will help assist people to pay for things like food, bills and rent.

All you need to do to help is to buy a $2 IGA Appeal token while you are doing your grocery shopping. All funds raised will help those in need.

Advertisement

Advertisement

IGA – where the locals matter.