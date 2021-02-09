It’s pretty crazy to believe it’s been pretty much been a year since Locky debuted as The Bachelor and we all immediately thought Bella was going to win because he was already drowning in the deep pools of her eyes.

But in the end, he told her he loved her then kicked her to the curb and chose Irena Srbinovska, who actually on paper makes a lot more sense for him.

And since then they’ve been travelling Australia, uploading pictures of them canoodling in different locations weekly.

You think I’m joking? I ain’t joking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’M.NOT.JOKING!

And this is JUST from Irena’s page, it’d be even more if I included Locky’s posts.

BUT ANYWAY, the So Dramatic! podcast hosted by Meghan Pustetto spotted a little sparkly thing in one of Locky’s uploads.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BUT don’t get excited, according to a lot of the comments under the post, Snapchat and Instagram stories post pictures in reverse so it’s not as it seems…

Which is confirmed if you check out this picture from Irena’s page, you can see a similar sparkly lil thing but it’s still on the right!

Advertisement

Advertisement