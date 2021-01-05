Channel 10’s ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Outta Here!’ shocked their audience last night with a challenge that fans are saying might have taken it a step too far.

After taking a Jungle Trivia Challenge, Toni Pearen was forced into a box with 2 other contestants for getting answers wrong.

Pearen had to complete a task while the box filled with jungle carpet pythons lunged at her face.

After the challenge, Pearen had 5 snakebites on her face and medical had to tend to her, the challenge left her sobbing and wanting to go home to see her children.

Fans, naturally, found this quite difficult to watch with many voices their opinions online that the show had gone too far!

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Want more? Here's a bit we love from Will & Woody – catch the boys weekdays from 4PM on KIIS101.1!
I'm a celeb I'm a celebrity get me out of here toni pearen