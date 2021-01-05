Channel 10’s ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Outta Here!’ shocked their audience last night with a challenge that fans are saying might have taken it a step too far.

After taking a Jungle Trivia Challenge, Toni Pearen was forced into a box with 2 other contestants for getting answers wrong.

Pearen had to complete a task while the box filled with jungle carpet pythons lunged at her face.

After the challenge, Pearen had 5 snakebites on her face and medical had to tend to her, the challenge left her sobbing and wanting to go home to see her children.

Fans, naturally, found this quite difficult to watch with many voices their opinions online that the show had gone too far!

I adore @tonipearen but seeing her get bitten on the face 5 times by snakes is far too extreme for my Ophidiophobia. 🐍 Not fun TV. I’m not watching anymore.👎 #ImACelebrityAU @ImACelebrityAUS I’m outta here. — B r o w G u y (@BrowGuy) January 5, 2021

