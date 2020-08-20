Last night’s episode of Bachie was pretty average, nothing major happened, no girls left, Locky was ehhhh…

However, without the distraction of major drama, my brain wandered and picked up on something else entirely.

YouFoodz.

Why is YouFoodz all I can think about?

I’ll tell you why, because it SO unashamedly placed in the episode for advertising, I almost felt insulted!

Put a bit more effort in guys! I deserve that at least.

The girls are in the kitchen having a feed and they actually OPENED the scene with very carefully placed YouFoodz packages on the bench top, then Areeba was eating from one of the containers as drama went down.

Then the girls literally started talking about ‘how delicious’ their YouFoodz meals tasted and the cameraman decided we’d rather see close ups of what they’re eating then the actual contestants.

People on Twitter also noticed the obvious product placement.

Will Youfoodz get a rose tonight? #TheBachelorAU — Christian Gillett 🌈 (@cagillett) August 20, 2020

The only thing I am going to take from this episode is to order more Youfoodz. #thebachelorAU #youfoodz — ThisisRachel (@ThisisRachel6) August 20, 2020

I think Lochy and Roxie might kiss tonight and that this YOUFOODZ will be a DELICIOUS HEALTHY DINNER OPTION #TheBachelorAU — Bridget McKernan (@bridget_mck) August 20, 2020

I suddenly have the urge to purchase YouFoodz and I don’t know why….#TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/MbtHap6TxW — Imdad (@offical_imdad) August 20, 2020

the blatant YouFoodz product placement is the most interesting part of this episode so far #TheBachelorAU — charlotte 💫 (@charborland__) August 20, 2020

Next single date will feature a Youfoodz platter

#TheBachelorAU — Michelle 🐿💨 (@MichelleMackey1) August 20, 2020

There are 100000000x more Tweets about it and it’s great.

We’re too smart for such obvious advertising now. SUCK IT.

