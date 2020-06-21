Apparently Destiny’s Child are in ‘TALKS’ to reunite.

-BREATHE-

According to The Mirror, Queen Bee, Kelly Rowland & Michelle Williams are considering a reunion tour and this is EXACTLY the type of news we need in 2020.

A ‘source’ reported to The Mirror saying “They’ve always said they would get back together one day when the time is right – and there is no time like the present. Nothing has been signed off yet, but as soon as a vaccine is ready and the pandemic is over, watch out for an announcement. It would really lift fans’ spirits.”

This is honestly unbelievable and I just can’t comprehend this is even happening (maybe).

I don’t want to even think about how exxy those concert tickets will be though.