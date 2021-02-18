Demi Lovato has always been very open about her past struggles, with depression, eating disorders and drug abuse she hopes to be a role model for how to overcome dark times and she IS a role model for many.

Now the pop star is opening up like she never had before with a 4 part docu-series on her life called ‘Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil.’

It’ll follow Lovato’s journey that resulted in her near-fatal overdose in 2018 and it’ll give you goosebumps and make you cry.

“My doctors said that I had five to ten more minutes,” she reveals in the documentary.

Youtube has stated that the documentary is going to be “an intimate portrait of addiction” and “the process of healing and empowerment” and I’m ready for it.

Demi announced during her Television Critics Association press tour that she still deals with effects of her overdose.

“I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today. I don’t drive a car because there are blind spots in my vision. I also for a long time had a really hard time reading.”

“I feel like they kind of are still there to remind me of what could happen if I ever get into a dark place again.”

My heart breaks and soars for her.

“Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil” premieres March 23 on YouTube.