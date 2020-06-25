We’re about to get a closer look at the last few years of Demi Lovato’s life!

It has just been announced at the Youtube NewFronts that the 27-year-old singer has landed a new four-part docuseries that will delve into the last three years of her life.

It’s called ‘Simply Complicated’ and will act as a follow-up to the Grammy-nominated singer’s 2017 Youtube documentary with the press release saying that it will show Demi “returning to show fans her personal and musical journey over the past three years.”

It’s certainly been a complicated few years for Lovato, after she suffered a serious overdose in 2018. After spending some time in hospital she went to rehab and took some time away form the spotlight.

Demi returned to the stage in January this year at the GRAMMY Awards to perform her new song ‘Anyone’ and she also sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

The docuseries is set to be similar to Justin Bieber’s recent series called ‘Seasons’ with both being directed by Michael D. Ratner.

We’re not sure when Demi’s documentary will be released but we’ll certainly be watching when it is!

