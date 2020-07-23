Singer Demi Lovato has announced she’s engaged to her partner of five months, Max Ehrich.

The 27-year-old singer announced the news on Tuesday afternoon on her Instagram account.

“When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’ – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent.

“To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

She continued:

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you… You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself.

“I’m honoured to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you.

“I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

Congratulations Demi and Max!