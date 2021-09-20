Delta Goodrem is rumoured to be joining The Block in 2022 as a… judge?

The Aussie singer headed to Melbourne to help the contestants prepare for a lip-syncing challenge, and according to Now To Love, it went so well that she may be invited back!

Last week, judge Shaynna Blaze announced that she would be taking part in a new renovating show with her children called Country Home Rescue, which suggests she may be departing The Block.

With nine years as a coach of The Voice, Delta is reportedly open to the idea, and has got on spectacularly with The Block cast and crew.

“It was so beautiful to see Delta, she was lovely and charming to us. Vito was full-on fangirling – he started opening up and spilling out all of his emotions,” Tanya told Now To Love.

“I think Delta got to see a little bit about who we are, which was also so nice.”

How true are these rumours? We’ll have to wait and see.