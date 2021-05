Delta joined Jase and PJ this morning to talk all things about her new album, including one track on there called Dear Elton.

She told the guys that the song is in tribute to singer Elton John who called her on the first day that she was going through chemotherapy during her cancer battle.

At the time, Delta’s album had just blown up in the UK, so the Rocketman singer gave her a call “on behalf of Britain”.

Take a listen to what Elton John said to Delta on that phone call here:

