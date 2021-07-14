If you’ve been paying attention to the news, you would have heard all about the new strain of COVID-19 ‘The Delta Variant.

Well, Aussie singer Delta Goodrem has taken to social media to ask for new name suggestions after the new strain has taken her spotlight!

With an open invitation for suggestions, hundreds of people have headed to the comment section to provide their ideas.

Some of the ones that we think are genius include ‘Belta Goodrem, Smelta Footrem, Deli Goodrem, Gary Goodrem, Delphine Goodrem and a heap more.

What do you think Delta’s new name should be?

