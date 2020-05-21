Actress Debby Ryan and Twenty One Pilots star Josh Dun secretly got married on New Year’s Eve and no one knew about it until the photos popped up overnight!
View this post on Instagram
wow a year ago this dude executed the wildest surprise of all life. the more details I learn the more I realize how intricate but, in true joshua fashion, just so cool and seemingly effortless — I’m really happy and just wanna say that true love slaps and it’s worth everything ✨
The Insatiable actress and drummer were engaged for a year before they planned their entire wedding in just 28 days! Which anyone who has ever planned a wedding knows is insane.
But despite the short amount of time, the whole thing looked like a fairytale, thanks to a whole gallery of pictures shared by Vogue Magazine.
View this post on Instagram
@debbyryan and @joshuadun were engaged for a year before they planned their New Year’s Eve wedding in just 28 days. “We began to flirt with the idea of having a destination party celebrating the new decade, then decided in December to get married [in Austin] on New Year’s Eve, and just keep dancing until after the ball dropped,” Debby explains. It all happened quickly and clandestinely, but when @twentyonepilots dropped a new, surprise music video called “Level of Concern” in April, fans began to suspect the two had officially tied the knot, as Joshua is wearing a ring throughout the homemade portions of the clip. “The time just felt right,” Debby says. Tap the link in our bio to go inside their wedding. Photo by @logancolephoto.
Speaking with Vogue, Debby said that it all happened so quickly but they felt as though they didn’t want to waste anymore time after a close friend of hers passed away, presumably Cameron Boyce who tragically died in July 2019.
“We began to flirt with the idea of having a destination party celebrating the new decade, then decided in December to get married [in Austin] on New Year’s Eve, and just keep dancing until after the ball dropped,” Debby said.
“The time just felt right,” she added, before speaking about her late friend. ““He was excited that Joshua and I were getting married, and I never doubted that I’d know him through every coming phase of our lives.
““When he passed, it really rocked me and put a lot of things in perspective. It didn’t feel important to wait anymore, to stop being busy, or for things to line up perfectly—intending to do things is not nearly as powerful as doing, as we aren’t promised tomorrow.”
So true! BRB we’re going to be looking through this wedding album all day!
Congratulations to the happy couple!