Actress Debby Ryan and Twenty One Pilots star Josh Dun secretly got married on New Year’s Eve and no one knew about it until the photos popped up overnight!

The Insatiable actress and drummer were engaged for a year before they planned their entire wedding in just 28 days! Which anyone who has ever planned a wedding knows is insane.

But despite the short amount of time, the whole thing looked like a fairytale, thanks to a whole gallery of pictures shared by Vogue Magazine.

Speaking with Vogue, Debby said that it all happened so quickly but they felt as though they didn’t want to waste anymore time after a close friend of hers passed away, presumably Cameron Boyce who tragically died in July 2019.

“We began to flirt with the idea of having a destination party celebrating the new decade, then decided in December to get married [in Austin] on New Year’s Eve, and just keep dancing until after the ball dropped,” Debby said.

“The time just felt right,” she added, before speaking about her late friend. ““He was excited that Joshua and I were getting married, and I never doubted that I’d know him through every coming phase of our lives.

““When he passed, it really rocked me and put a lot of things in perspective. It didn’t feel important to wait anymore, to stop being busy, or for things to line up perfectly—intending to do things is not nearly as powerful as doing, as we aren’t promised tomorrow.”

So true! BRB we’re going to be looking through this wedding album all day!

Congratulations to the happy couple!