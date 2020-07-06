Netflix has confirmed that its Christina Applegate-Linda Cardellini dark comedy ‘Dead To Me’ has been renewed for a third and final season.

The news comes two months after the release of its second season back in May.

The streaming giant also announced that series creator Liz Feldman will remain in the Netflix fold with a multi-year development deal.

“From start to finish, Dead To Me is exactly the show I wanted to make,” Feldman said in a statement.

“And it’s been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human. I’ll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew.”

She added, “I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead To Me from day one, and I’m thrilled to continue our collaboration.”

The renewal of Dead To Me comes as a relief to fans of the show after the second season’s cliffhanger conclusion.

“I will miss these ladies. But we felt this was the best way to tie up the story of these women. Thank you to all the fans. We will be getting back to work when it is safe to do so. Much love,” Christina Applegate tweeted in response to the news.

The premiere date of Dead To Me Season 3 is yet to be announced, but given the impact COVID-19 has had on television production across the globe, we might be waiting longer than usual.