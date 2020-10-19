We’re getting Dawson’s Creek on Netflix this November!

The coming-of-age teen drama nestled it’s way into our hearts from 1998 to 2003 with 128 episodes spanning 6 seasons.

And now we’re getting every single episode on Netflix on the 1st of November, so you can spend your silly season binging that.

Baby Michelle Williams and baby Katie Holmes are reason enough to jump back in, I’m getting emotional just thinking about it.

via GIPHY

Advertisement

Advertisement

American’s aren’t getting the original iconic theme song ‘I Don’t Want To Wait’ by Paula Cole, it’ll be replaced with ‘Run Like Mad’ by Jann Arden which is the theme that ran on international releases!

Dawson’s Creek — one of television’s most beloved coming-of-age stories — is coming to Netflix in The US on November 1 …and before you ask, the episodes won’t have the original theme song (sorry) pic.twitter.com/f07QkbdFJY — Netflix (@netflix) October 19, 2020

Netflix is buying rights to all these shows to fill in the scheduling gap that COVID-19 has filled by forcing halts on numerous productions.

What throwback show do you want to see them purchase next?