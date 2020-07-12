In my mind, David and Posh’s kids will always be 12 years old.

But apparently he’s 25 years and and has been dating his girlfriend for 8 long months!

Actually Nicole Peltz is not his girlfriend but his fiancé.

Congratulations to the two, but 8 months isn’t very long…is it?

I guess when you know, you know.

Friends of the couple told the Mirror (so I don’t know how reliable this is to be honest) “Brooklyn has been telling his friends in LA that he and Nicola are engaged. It’s common knowledge among their group of friends. They are smitten,” the source said.

A lot of celebrity couples are having babies and getting engaged, I wonder if the forced isolation has anything to do with it?

