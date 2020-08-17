In case you didn’t already know, the next season of Supernatural will be it’s final season after 15 years!

The CW has the show kicking off it’s final seven episodes on October 8th.

The final episode will be airing on Nov 19th after a one-hour special called Supernatural: The Long Way Home, so you can really snuggle in for a good night.

Five of the seven last episodes were filmed back in March, but due to the global pandemic the final two were put on hold until very recently.

ET quoted The CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz, “All want to end 15 years the right way. It is important that these two episodes they will be shooting, will be done the way we want. We are very much attached to this.”

Don’t fear for the on screen brothers, you’d think that after being one character for 15 years it would be hard to find other work, but the duo have already got projects lined up.

Jared Padalecki, who plays Sam on the show, has signed up with The CW again for the new Walker, Texas Ranger reboot and Jensen Ackles (Dean) will be joining show creator Eric Kripke on Season 3 of The Boys!

