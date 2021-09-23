Iced Coffee legends Dare has released a new range of sparkling black coffee in the glorious cold brew form.

With summer just around the corner, hot coffees become non-existent in my mind, and Dare understands that.

Dare Sparkling uses a unique blend of 100% Colombian coffee beans, cold brewed with purified water and ever so lightly carbonated for that extra burst of freshness.

Dare Sparkling comes in Original coffee and Vanilla flavour and will only cost you $3.50 a pop!

Have you ever had a sparkling cold brew? I haven’t but now all I’m thinking is why the hell hasn’t anyone done this yet?

There is NO sugar, NO dairy, and only 5 calories per can!

It’s that perfect afternoon kick you need to get your ass back into gear.

Keep your eyes peeled in Coles, convenience stores and independent retailers from the 24th of September for your chance to get your hands on one!