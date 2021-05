What would you do if you had a chance to meet the Queen?

While I’m sure most of us would jump at the opportunity, Dane Swan revealed during a round of Yay or Nay that he TURNED DOWN a chance to meet the Queen after winning the Brownlow in 2011!

It seems like Dane Swan & the Queen are worlds apart, but imagine being able to say you turned down an invite to meet the Queen, something special put on the resume!

Listen to it all below!

