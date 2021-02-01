Now that the two-part reunion is over and we can breathe, what on EARTH was that?

With 50% of the second episode just filled with flashbacks to past seasons, I found it a complete bore.

Except for Cyrell’s walk-out obviously.

After the wine-throwing fight on night one, Cyrell apologised for her behaviour but refused to back down from Jess garnering some polite critic from others in the room, especially when it came to how one changes when they become a mother.

This triggered her to leave, pointing a finger at Dean Wells scathingly saying “Don’t ever tell me how to raise my kid,” and that seems to be what she’s most upset about as she uploaded a long post onto Instagram.

“Suck on my breast feeding titties !!! To the contestants that questioned, judged or made a comment about my parenting. On tonight’s reunion episode. To the half of you that do have kids… why don’t you worry about your child and I’ll worry bout my own.”

“And to the other half that had the nerve to comment when you don’t even have child. Maybe if you had a child you would know how I feel…. When u can point out to me the PERFECT parent. Then I will gladly shut my mouth.”

“I have owned up to my actions. When others haven’t. N unlike others I wasn’t there for show. Or pretend to be seen in a new light.”

“To the other mums who have mother shamed me from yesterday. Before you point your finger. Make sure your hand is clean. I am who I am. And I F***** LOVE ME.”

Partner and baby daddy Eden has also come to her defence in an Insta-story.

“This pic here is of my family and my innocent child, say what you want about me and Cyrell, that comes with reality tv and we know this!”

“This woman bagged out my profession, Where I live and my Mrs appearance and never apologised once.”

“Cyrell had built up anger and truthfully, I feel Jess got off lightly speaking about a woman’s son like that.”

“She was the only real one in that room and made it worthwhile to watch.”

“She threw wine at a woman that was provoking her and then everyone else at that table ganged up on her.”

“And said to get over ‘2 years of abuse of calling her ugly, our son was a stunt and she baby trapped me.”

“Imagine our little son reading that how he would feel.”

“Cyrell spoke the truth, Those men that stuck the boot in when she left crying and didn’t say it to her face.”

“I call that weak. When you become a parent you will understand.”

“Until then it’s just words. But people forget. Words hurt! Words are remembered. And they do leave a scar.”

Whether you agree or not, good on him for being a great partner and sticking up for his woman.

