If you devoured ‘Chernobyl’ like the rest of the world then this is the news for you.

Chernobyl director Johan Renck, Chernobyl’s creator Craig Mazin and ‘The Last Of Us’ game’s creative director Neil Druckmann will all be working together.

‘The Last Of Us’ is a video game set in post-apocalyptic Unites States where you’re escorting a girl called Ellie across the country and defend her against humans and infected cannibalistic creatures!

Sounds AWESOME…I probably won’t play it…BUT I WILL WATCH IT!

If they bring their flavour of fu**** up-ness to this miniseries than it’s gonna be gold!

You can watch the trailer for the game below to get an idea of what it’s going to be like!

Advertisement