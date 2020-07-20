We all know his face…and his body quite intimately because of his role as Jamie Fraser in Scottish period drama ‘Outlander’.
Sam Heughan *fans self*, unsurprisingly has a large female following so his progression to a Bond film seems only natural.
Online polls suggest that the people want an incredibly good looking Scottish man as the next Bond.
Daniel Craig has officially hung up his hat on the role so everyone’s looking out for the next lead.
To add fuel to rumours swirling he’s up for the part, Heughan auditioned for the role back in 2005 when it was originally given to Craig.
News.com reported that when asked about his interest in the role, Sam Heughan had responded “Who wouldn’t want to be 007? I haven’t been asked but I think it would be nice to have a Scottish James Bond again, whoever plays him next”.
Sam Heughan has signed up for a sixth season of Outlander in the meantime, so don’t fret, he’ll still be our silver screen star.
View this post on Instagram
What a year 2020!? Not what we expected it would be… Yet change is good and hoping we learn from the last 6months. Something to look forward to: We are finally able to work towards our Fall release of @sassenachspirits . Until Autumn, stay safe and look after each other. 🍁 🥃 @greatglencompany
