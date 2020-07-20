We all know his face…and his body quite intimately because of his role as Jamie Fraser in Scottish period drama ‘Outlander’.

Sam Heughan *fans self*, unsurprisingly has a large female following so his progression to a Bond film seems only natural.

Online polls suggest that the people want an incredibly good looking Scottish man as the next Bond.

Daniel Craig has officially hung up his hat on the role so everyone’s looking out for the next lead.

To add fuel to rumours swirling he’s up for the part, Heughan auditioned for the role back in 2005 when it was originally given to Craig.

News.com reported that when asked about his interest in the role, Sam Heughan had responded “Who wouldn’t want to be 007? I haven’t been asked but I think it would be nice to have a Scottish James Bond again, whoever plays him next”.

Sam Heughan has signed up for a sixth season of Outlander in the meantime, so don’t fret, he’ll still be our silver screen star.

