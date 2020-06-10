“Whatcha gonna do, whatcha gonna do when they come for you…”

Cops, the reality series that featured actual police officers in pursuit of criminals has been axed after 31 years on air.

The show was reportedly cancelled in the wake of worldwide police brutality and Black Lives Matter protests after Paramount Network ceased production permanently.

A channel spokesperson confirmed the news to Variety, stating: “‘Cops’ is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return.”

Known for its catchy intro song ‘Bad Boys’ and a series of ‘interesting’ culprits – with most captured in various stages of undress – ‘Cops’ followed real-life law enforcement officers, capturing them performing their daily duty to “serve and protect the public”.

The series has faced public scrutiny in the past, and was recently the focus of the podcast, Running From Cops, hosted by Dan Taberski. The podcast revealed that various people were coerced into signing waivers on the show, and that production allowed the police to edit and remove anything that may paint them in a negative light.

A similar show named Live PD has also been removed from its schedule on the channel A&E “out of respect for the families of George Floyd and others who have lost their lives.”