It’s official – McLeod’s Daughters is getting its own spin-off, over 11 years after its final episode.

The show’s creator, Posie Graeme-Evans, has reportedly been given $20,000 as part of an arts stimulus package to create a McLeod’s Daughters feature film.

In an Instagram post, Graeme-Evans wrote: “THE STORY CONTINUES. Yes – it really does. And I’m letting you know first. We’re developing a feature film.

“It’s called ‘The McLeods of Drovers Run’ and I started writing the story a couple of months ago. TODAY we heard that we’ve got backing from Screen Tasmania and the Tasmanian Government to write the very first stage of the movie. This is such a vote of confidence in McLeods.

“And I promise, as we develop the story with the very talented screen writer Emma Jensen (‘Mary Shelley’ and the upcoming release, ‘I am Woman’ – the Helen Reddy story) that I’ll keep you with us every step of the way.

“We’re just at the beginning, the very beginning, but we’re on our way. No promises but I have such a good feeling about this. Hope I’m right.”

The series, which aired from 2001 to 2009, told the story of two sisters who reunite after 20 years when they inherit a cattle station after their father’s death.