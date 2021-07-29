Lauren Phillips and Jase are about to join forces in Melbourne for Jase & Lauren In The Morning. To say we’re excited is a huge understatement.

The KIIS family is expanding, not only have we got the bubbly TV star joining our ranks but we’ve also welcomed Channel Nine weekend sports presenter Clint Stanaway to Melbourne’s newest and freshest breakfast show.

Before Clint hits the mics keeping Melburnians up-to-date with the latest news before it breaks, Jase & Lauren had to catch up with him in-studio and welcome him to his new home.

And it turns out he’s already got some history with Lauren… but it’s not what you think!

Clint Stanaway joins Jase & Lauren In The Morning when the show kicks off on KIIS 101.1 on August 9.

Fingers crossed he can find a coffee shop that will get his name right…