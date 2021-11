With the breaking news yesterday of missing Perth 4-year old Cleo Smith being found by police, we got her family friend Leticia Andreoli on to get a sense of how the community has reacted.

It’s one of the best news stories of the year, it’s so good to see how everyone in the community has got around the news with balloons and celebrations all around.

Leticia has a child in the same kinder as Cleo, and tells us all about how she felt when she heard the news.

Hear the full chat with Leticia below: