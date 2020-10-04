Chrissy Teigen’s mother, Vilailuck Teigen, is grieving her daughter’s pregnancy loss.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday (October 1), the 58-year-old matriarch shared a heartbreaking photo and message honouring the memory of her late grandson, Jack, whom Chrissy and her husband John Legend lost to miscarriage earlier this week.

“My heart aches. Love you so much baby Jack,” the Pepper Thai Cookbook author wrote with a series of photos taken at the hospital, where Chrissy had been treated after suffering excessive blood loss during her pregnancy. Along with images of Vilailuck holding the little one in her arms, Chrissy’s mom also shared an emotional video showing her in tears over the devastating moment.

Chrissy broke the news of her pregnancy loss on Wednesday, taking to Instagram with a message honouring the model and singer’s third child together.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen wrote on Instagram. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

“Everyday can’t be full of sunshine,” she continued. “On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

Teigen — who shares daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, with the “Green Light” crooner — said it was a last-minute choice to name their child.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital,” the model explained. “But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

Article: Paris Close