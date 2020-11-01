On the 30th of September, Teigan shared on her socials that her and husband John Legend lost the baby they were expecting.

Her updates on social media may have cocked some heads but the act of sharing her story seemed to resonate with mother’s all over the world.

Her baby was named Jack and he didn’t make it to the world but Teigan’s immortalised his memory in a way that she can.

Over the weekend Chrissy shared a photo of her new tattoo ‘Jack’ written in cursive.

Both parents have their children’s names tattooed on their body, John’s on his bicep and Chrissy’s on her wrist.

Chrissy shared a beautiful essay of her experience on her blog which you can read in full here:

She was diagnosed with partial placenta abruption where the placenta detaches from the uterus before it should, cutting off oxygen and food to the fetus.

“After a couple nights at the hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming — it was time to say goodbye. He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either. We had tried bags and bags of blood transfusions, every single one going right through me like we hadn’t done anything at all.”

“Late one night, I was told it would be time to let go in the morning… I cried a little at first, then went into full blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness. Even as I write this now, I can feel the pain all over again. Oxygen was placed over my nose and mouth, and that was the first picture you saw. Utter and complete sadness.”