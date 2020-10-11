Chrissy Teigen has been quiet on social media since the heart breaking news that her and her husband John Legend suffered from a miscarriage in late September.

But she found a reason to smile after seeing a meme on Betches Media.

“Just booked an eyebrow waxing appointment and I’m excited I’ll be wearing a mask so I don’t have to hear ‘mustache too?'”

With Chrissy commenting on the post “Finally, a giggle. Thank you.’

Fans flocked to the comment to wish her all the best and support her during this difficult time.

We can’t even imagine the pain the pair must be going through right now.

