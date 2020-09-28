Chrissy Teigen is currently working through a pregnancy with her third child and suffered some complications yesterday.

She went on Instagram to talk about how she’s been put on bed rest due to excessive bleeding from her placenta and then posting a pamphlet titled ‘A Patient’s Guide To Blood Transfusion.’

“Today the big difference was it kind of was just like if you were to turn a facet on to low and leave it there,” Chrissy spoke about her bleeding, “It’s so weird because I feel really good. I’m usually at my happiest pregnant, mood-wise….that’s why it’s so, so hard for me to come to terms with.”

Husband John Legend stayed with her in the hospital, sleeping there and making her sandwiches to eat.

The pair are expecting a baby boy and apparently, while he’s strong and healthy at the moment, he’s not out of the woods just yet.

Teigen went on to say “The baby is so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles….His house is just falling apart….It didn’t have a good foundation to begin with, though. He didn’t have the strongest chance at the very, very beginning.”

We hope her health picks back up and wish her and her family all the best.

Good Luck Chrissy!

