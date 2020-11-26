It’s been a heartbreaking year for Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend as they lost their third child to a miscarriage in October.

Uploading photos and their story online, the couple have been very candid about their experience in the hope that it will help the numerous others that have had to go through a similar tragic situation.

On Wednesday, Teigen tweeted to explain why she hasn’t been posting as much as she usually does.

I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon. they’ll call when im better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? thank u and love you! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 25, 2020

Can’t begin to understand what you’re going through but you do you Chrissy!

Take all the time you need.