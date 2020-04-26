A massive congratulations is in order for newlyweds Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger who are expecting their first child together, according to People.

The exciting news comes just 10 months after Chris and Katherine were married in June last year.

This will be Katherine’s first child while Chris shares seven-year-old Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight last year about his upcoming nuptials with Katherine, Chris spoke about their future together and said that the pair wanted to have “lots of kids”.

“Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life.” He continued, “I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”

Katherine, the mum-to-be, is currently has a book on the New York Times’ bestseller lister for four consecutive weeks now, called ‘The Gift Of Forgiveness’.

Chris on the other hand recently announced a reunion episode of Parks and Recreation coming on April 30.

Congratulations to the happy couple!