A massive congratulations is in order for newlyweds Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger who are expecting their first child together, according to People.
The exciting news comes just 10 months after Chris and Katherine were married in June last year.
Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us, and grateful to Mr Giorgio Armani, who created a once in a lifetime dress for me to wear, and for Chris, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.
This will be Katherine’s first child while Chris shares seven-year-old Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris.
Speaking with Entertainment Tonight last year about his upcoming nuptials with Katherine, Chris spoke about their future together and said that the pair wanted to have “lots of kids”.
“Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life.” He continued, “I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”
Katherine, the mum-to-be, is currently has a book on the New York Times’ bestseller lister for four consecutive weeks now, called ‘The Gift Of Forgiveness’.
I’m so proud of my darling on the success of her book!! She smartly delayed the rest of the book tour and, like the rest of us, hunkered down inside. If you’re going stir crazy and need something to do between refreshing #covid19 on Twitter might I suggest this great read!? Something truly good for the soul. Click the link in my bio and get #TheGiftOfForgiveness delivered to your door!
Chris on the other hand recently announced a reunion episode of Parks and Recreation coming on April 30.
It’s true! We’ve already filmed the episode! Many are saying it’s the greatest episode of television ever to be filmed in Quarantine. It’s not a competition. But if it was… we would easily win. PLUS we’re donating a bunch of money as well to a really great cause. So there you have it. The creators of parks and rec have done it again! You get another episode of @nbcparksandrec on April 30th on NBC. People in need get help. And we FINALLY get that Emmy. Right? That’s how this works? Ok. See you soon!!
Congratulations to the happy couple!