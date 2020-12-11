Disney and Pixar has announced that a Toy Story prequel is in the works, centring on Buzz Lightyear’s days as a Space Ranger.

Titled ‘Lightyear’, the film will feature Captain America star Chris Evans as Buzz, in place of Tim Allen.

For the past 25 years, Tim Allen has voiced Buzz, but has more recently had a turbulent relationship with Disney after ABC cancelled his sitcom Last Man Standing in 2017. The network claimed the cancellation was unrelated to Allen’s conservative political views and was solely a financial decision. Fox then renewed the show for another season in 2018.

Pixar has released a short clip, describing the film as the “definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear”.

Blasting into theaters June 17, 2022, Lightyear is the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear. Voiced by @ChrisEvans, get ready to go to “infinity and beyond” with Lightyear. 🚀 👨‍🚀 pic.twitter.com/LdYXlN33sP — Pixar (@Pixar) December 11, 2020

The film is expected to hit cinemas on June 17, 2022.

