In today’s eggsellent news, the film Chicken Run is officially getting a sequel! Twenty years on from the original movie!
The animated classic has been picked up by Netflix, with the streaming service confirming the news of a sequel on Twitter yesterday.
“POULTRY NEWS: Exactly 20 years to the day since the original was released, we can confirm there will be a Chicken Run sequel coming to Netflix!!” they wrote.
“Produced by @aardman, production is expected to begin next year. Eggsellent.”
POULTRY NEWS: Exactly 20 years to the day since the original was released, we can confirm there will be a Chicken Run sequel coming to Netflix!! Produced by @aardman, production is expected to begin next year. Eggsellent.
— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 23, 2020
The hit film released in 2000 starred voices like Mel Gibson, Julia Sawalha and Gérard Depardieu and told the story of a group of chickens that needed to learn how to fly to escape their farm.
It has a massive 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes which is a seriously incredible feat, but not surprising because this film is a CLASSIC!
Honestly 2020 is saved now. Thanks Netflix.