Stop everything!

Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley Lauren are returning for the Saved By The Bell reboot and we’re going to be able to watch it on STAN, same day as the US.

Watch the trailer below in preparation because it’s premiering Thursday 26th November.

The reboot sounds SO GOOD, California governor Zack Morris is in trouble for closing too many underfunded high schools, with the under privileged kids being moved to the well-funded school which includes Bayside High (Personally, a favourite trope of mine.)

The new students give the privileged Bayside kids a ‘dose of reality’ and I just-

Hell yeah!

Mario Lopez reprises his role as A.C. Slater and Elizabeth Berkley Lauren as Jessie Spano.

