The highly anticipated reboot of Beauty & The Geek is almost here!

Channel Nine has decided to grace us with a first look, and we’re getting positive vibes from it.

Host Sophie Monk shared the video on her Instagram, captioning, “I can’t even 🙈 this show is sooo entertaining with so much comedy you’ll laugh and with so much heart you’ll cry. It’ll be your favourite show EVER! I promise. ( and I’ve experienced some reality shows in my time) this won’t disappoint you. Hand on my heart ❤️”

We ALL know that the girls play up being dumb and the guys play up the nerdiness for the sake of television, so you can’t be too mad.

BUT would have loved to see a little switcheroo, maybe a nerdy girl and a hunky guy?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wouldn’t that be fun!

From the look of the teaser, it seems like real connections are formed and love might just be in the air?!

CANNOT WAIT!

ALSO THE MAKEOVER EPISODE IS EVERYTHING.