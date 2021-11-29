Is there anyone who isn’t looking forward to seeing a shirtless Channing Tatum in their home? On the TV that is (sadly), in the latest instalment of the Magic Mike franchise, set to premiere on HBO Max!

Tatum has announced on social media that Magic Mike 3 is in the works with a photo of his script captioned “Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in.”

Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in. @hbomax pic.twitter.com/V9Ce62n710 — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) November 29, 2021

Steven Soderbergh will also be returning to direct the latest movie, titled “Magic Mike’s Last

Dance” and Reid Carolyn will return to write it, which is reassuring for all of us deeply invested in the plot of the trilogy. It hasn’t been confirmed if co-stars including Joe Manganiello and Matthew McConaughey will return.

The film is sure to be a success, following in the footsteps of its two predecessors, a worldwide live experience, a musical… and a competition show airing on HBO Max where men “who have lost their magic” get to learn dance moves to channel their inner Mike and win a spot on the Vegas live show!

We’ll keep you updated on where and when you can watch the movie in Australia!

