From today, the Nine Network will no longer run repeated episodes of Ellen, and will instead, air the 2004-2012 series, Desperate Housewives.

The news, which was confirmed by TV Blackbox, follows allegations of bullying behind the scenes of the talk show.

While the network will be “resting Ellen repeats”, it is working on a deal with Warner Bros. to secure the new season which starts next month.

Desperate Housewives is now on at 12pm, weekdays on Channel Nine.

