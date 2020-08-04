We think there might have been an awkward conversation back at Channel Nine’s studios last night.

During Melbourne’s 4pm 9 News bulletin, reporter Lana Murphy was out on the streets, recording a piece in some windy conditions.

Murphy stopped during the pre-record when she stumbled over a sentence, before exclaiming: “F### my life!”

You made my day 😂 love it! pic.twitter.com/up1WdeQGgp — Natty C (@Natcora5) August 4, 2020

The feed almost immediately cut back to presenter Alicia Loxley who quickly moved on to the next story despite some initial shock.

Loxley later apologised for the stuff-up during the bulletin, saying that the report had “inadvertently” featured the colourful language.

“Clearly this should have not gone to air, and we are sorry for the mistake,” she continued.

Lana also apologised for the gaffe, taking to Twitter to explain the situation.

“Unfortunately the wrong version (clearly) of a pre-record made it to air but thankfully I have a great boss and I’ll be back on your screens tomorrow,” Murphy wrote in a Tweet.

Nothing to apologise, Lana. We feel you.